Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Four more arrested in Amalapuram clashes case 

T. Appala Naidu AMALAPURAM August 05, 2022 17:41 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 17:41 IST

Four more persons were arrested on Friday for the alleged key role they had played in the arson and stone pelting cases during the protest against the proposal to rename Konaseema district after B.R. Ambedkar on May 24 in Amalapuram town.

Addressing the media here, Superintendent of Police P.Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy said, “The four accused are G. Anil, Kadali Prasad, Gurrala Jagan and Mohan Satya Sai. We have arrested them based on scientific evidences gathered on their alleged involvement in the Amalapuram clashes.”

“We have so far arrested 239 persons in the case. We will not spare any accused,” Mr. Sudheer Kumar Reddy added.

