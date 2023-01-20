ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Four-month-old baby girl given for adoption in Eluru

January 20, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - ELURU 

The Hindu Bureau

Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh on Saturday handed over a four-month-old baby to a Chittor-based couple for adoption under the aegis of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA). 

The baby girl, Snehitha, is an inmate of government-run Sishu Gruha in Eluru town. The couple, P. Anil Kumar and P. Vidhya, adopted the baby girl. 

Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh has said that childless couple could adopt the children under the CARA. Integrated Child Welfare Officer K. Padmavathi and Child Protection Officer R. Rajesh were present.

