Andhra Pradesh: Four members of family killed in road accident in Madanapalle

Car hits parapet wall and plunges into water body

Four members of a family died on the spot and two more sustained grievous injuries when the car they were travelling in hit the parapet wall of a culvert, and plunged into a shallow water body near the 150-Mile Cross Junction, 15 km from Madanapalle, in the early hours of Thursday.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 2 a.m. when six members of the family were returning to their native village of Yeddulavaripalle in Nimmanapalle mandal near Madanapalle after attending a marriage function at Palamaner.

The accident that occurred on an isolated stretch came to light at around 6.30 a.m. and the rescue operations were delayed as the injured members were not in a position to raise an alarm. Alerted by the people living nearby, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the government hospital at Madanapalle.

The deceased have been identified as Gangi Reddy (40), his wife Madhulatha (30), and their children Devansh (10) and Kushita (8). The bodies have been sent to a hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man died on the spot when the bike he was riding was hit by a lorry in the Neerugattuvaripalle locality of Madanapalle town on Thursday morning.