Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Four make vain bid to kidnap hospital director

K Srinivasa Rao SRIKAKULAM August 10, 2022 20:53 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 20:53 IST

Four miscreants allegedly tried in vain to kidnap the director of a private hospital, Gudena Someswara Rao, from a gym here on Wednesday.

As the gym was located near the hospital, the miscreants had to make a retreat. However, one of them was caught by the local people and a few patients.

Two Two CI Eswar Prasad visited the spot and enquired about the incident. Doctors of the hospital reportedly told the police that Mr. Rao had no rivalry with anybody and as such had no idea why there was an attempt to kidnap him.

