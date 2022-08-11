Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Four held, liquor and vehicles worth ₹25 lakh seized

Police officials with the seized liquor, in Chittoor on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT
K. Umashanker CHITTOOR August 11, 2022 20:19 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 20:19 IST

The Chittoor Urban Police on Thursday seized liquor bottles that were allegedly smuggled from Karnataka and confiscated three cars, all worth ₹25 lakh, and arrested four youths in two separate cases.

Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy told the media that acting on a tip-off about the movement of the accused on the outskirts, special teams from the Chittoor I and II Town police stations intercepted three vehicles on the Bengaluru bypass road, and made the arrests.

Describing about the modus operandi, the Deputy Sp said the accused would purchase liquor from Karnataka and smuggle them into Chittoor and its surrounding villages. They would sell the liquot at higher prices.

Two among the accused are from Chittoor district, while another is a native of Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka. All of them are repeat offenders, the police said.

