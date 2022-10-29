Andhra Pradesh: Four held for chain snatching, highway robberies in Chittoor, gold worth ₹27 lakh seized

A special party nabbed them on the Vellore road in the district: SP

SP Y. Rishant Reddy presenting the arrested persons before media at a press conference in Chittoor on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Chittoor Rural East police on Saturday arrested four persons on the Vellore road for their alleged involvement in many cases, including murder and highway robberies, and recovered stolen gold jewelry worth ₹27 lakh, two motorcycles, four machetes and a mobile phone from them.

Addressing a press conference in Chittoor, Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy and Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy said that acting on reliable information about the movement of the gang, a special party was formed with the Chittoor rural east and special branch police.

He said they tried to flee when the police party intercepted the gang on two motorcycles. The four, who were later apprehended, were identified as Vadivelu (35), M. Naveen (24), Settu Ayyappan (34) and Kuppan Uday Kumar (24), all hailing from Ranipet and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the four had reportedly committed 17 incidents of chain-snatchings, targeting lonely women and those on their way to banks at various places in Chittoor district and Vellore district. All four were involved in murder cases and highway robberies in Tamil Nadu, the SP said.

‘Repeat offenders’

While Vadivelu is wanted in 32 criminal cases, Naveen in 24, Settu Ayyappan in 18 and Uday Kumar in 16 cases. A case was registered and the accused were remanded at sub-jail here.