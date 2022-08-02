Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Four held for ‘black marketing’ Tirumala darshan tickets

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA August 02, 2022 19:05 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 19:05 IST

A case has been registered against four persons including a private security guard working with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on charges of black marketing darshan tickets of the Lord Venkateswara temple at Tirumala.

According to police, the accused allegedly obtained five VIP break darshan tickets by submitting a fake letter in the name of a former Chief Minister and sold it to a pilgrim party from Nalgonda at an exorbitant price of ₹28,000.

