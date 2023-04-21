Andhra Pradesh: Four education officers suspended for not ensuring supply of maths textbook to Class 8 students

April 21, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Upset over finding that Class 8 students of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) of Veeraghattam mandal in Parvatipuram Manyam district were not provided with mathematics textbook, supposed to have been given in November last, Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash, has ordered a probe and appointed Project Director of ITDA Seethampeta as enquiry officer to fix responsibility for the lapse.

He has also placed under suspension four officials of the department for dereliction of duty, and to “prevent any possible tampering of the records during the enquiry period.”

During a surprise visit to the school on Thursday evening, Mr. Praveen Prakash found that the students of Class 8 were not given Semester-II mathematics textbook and were made to write three assessment tests — Summative Assessments-I in January this year, Formative Assessments-I in February and Formative Assessment-II in March — while Summative Assessments-II (Final) tests were scheduled on April 24.

“It is unfair that the students are made to write the assessment tests without providing them the textbook,” he said, adding that accountability would be fixed and persons responsible would be given appropriate punishment following an enquiry.

The enquiry officer, Project Officer of ITDA Seethampeta, Kalpana Kumari, was asked to submit a report in a month.

To “facilitate a fair enquiry,” Parvatipuram Manyam District Education Officer S.D.V. Ramana, Veeraghattam Mandal Education Officer P. Krishna Murthy, Parvatipuram Manyam District Assistant Girl Child Development Officer K. Roja Ramani and Principal of the KGBV at Veeragattam Ch. Rohini were placed under suspension.

Mr. Praveen Prakash made sure that the textbooks reached the students on Friday morning.

‘Adequate stock available’

“We have supplied adequate stocks of textbooks to every school. The lapse occurred at the supervision level, and we will fix it very soon,” Mr. Praveen Prakash told The Hindu.

He said the KGBVs had been established in the backward mandals to make quality education accessible to girl children from the SC, ST, OBC, Minority and below poverty line families, and such lax behaviour of a few persons would defeat the purpose.

To scale up the competitive levels of the KGBV students, the government decided to introduce English as a medium of instruction and switch to the CBSE syllabus from the academic year 2023-24.

To make the students write Class 10 CBSE exams in 2025, the students of Class 8 in the academic year 2022-23 were made to switch to the NCERT textbooks. They were given bilingual textbooks and tabs loaded with Byju’s content.

