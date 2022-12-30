HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: foundation-laying ceremony will be organised for Bhogapuram international airport and tribal varsity very soon, says Vizianagaram Collector

‘Government completed land acquisition for both the prestigious projects’

December 30, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Vizianagaram District Collector A. Suryakumari addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Friday.

Vizianagaram District Collector A. Suryakumari addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari on Friday said that the foundation-laying ceremony for both Bhogapuram international airport and the tribal university would be organised very soon. Addressing the media conference here, she said that the government could complete the land acquisition for both the prestigious projects which would enhance the image of Vizianagaram district.

She said that the admissions in the newly-constructed medical college would be taken up from next year onwards as the government was taking necessary permissions from National Medical Commission and other organisations. She said that the New Year 2023 will be a memorable year for 10,000 families which got houses in Gunkalam Jagananna Colony where the construction was progressing apace in the last few months.

Industrial park

She said that the government was developing exclusive industrial park in an extent of 158 acres at Relli village to encourage women entrepreneurs. Ms. Suryakumari said that the government was giving equal priority to both welfare and development in the State. She said that the government had issued notices to nearly 4,800 persons who were in turn submitting their eligibility certificates to get the pensions. She said that more than 2,400 persons would continue to get pensions without any break.

