Andhra Pradesh: Foundation laid for infrastructure work worth ₹193 crore in Amaravati  

‘Karakatta road is being widened at a cost of ₹150 crore’

Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Commissioner (AP - CRDA) Vivek Yadav laid the foundation for infrastructure development works in the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS) layouts at Pitchukalapalem village in Thullur mandal on Monday.

The projects, which include internal roads, bridges, drinking water supply lines, storm water drains, sewage treatment plants and green belts, will be undertaken at Thullur, Pitchukalapalem and Anantavaram in the Zone-4 of the capital region having 4,551 plots by Bangalore-based BSR Infratech Private Limited at a total estimated cost of ₹193 crore as per the High Court directions.

Mr. Yadav said that development of 12 LPS zones was going on at a brisk pace and that the arterial Karakatta road was being widened at a cost of ₹150 crore. Also, the construction of MLA and MLC quarters gathered momentum.

A part of the funds required for the development of the capital city was being raised by putting plots in Amaravati township for auction. Steps were taken to pay the lease to tenant farmers as per existing agreements, Mr. Yadav said.

CRDA Additional Commissioner Sk. Aleem Basha, Chief Engineers T. Anjaneyulu and Ch. Dhanunjaya, Joint Director T. Chiranjeevi, Special Deputy Collector P. Sai Babu and Zonal Joint Directors K. Dhanunjaya Reddy and A. Ajay Kumar were among those present on the occasion.