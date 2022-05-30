Andhra Pradesh: Forum for service users’ rights formed

It will create awareness about consumer rights

It will create awareness about consumer rights

The Andhra Pradesh chapter of Consumer Advocacy Group has formed the Forum for Asserting Service Users' Rights (FASUR) on the occasion of Consumer Solidarity Day observed on Monday.

Consumer Advocacy Group representative P.V.V.S. Murthy, in a release, said that FASUR would reach out to service users to create awareness of their rights, understand the issues faced by them and provide necessary guidance to resolve them.

He said manufacturers of several products were resorting to planned obsolescence and stopped providing certain services and supply of spares forcing consumers to purchase new goods.

Regarding Consumer Solidarity Day, he said that the theme this year was 'Consumer Unity-Need of the Hour'. He said the group aimed at bringing together consumers who had the same interests and guide individuals on how to approach a consumer court and also fight cases on behalf of the consumers.