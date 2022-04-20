Andhra Pradesh: former UGC member Ramamurthy Naidu felicitated

Several recall his contribution to higher education in a career spanning four decades

Several recall his contribution to higher education in a career spanning four decades

Former member of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and former chairman of Vignan University K. Ramamurthy Naidu was felicitated by academicians and eminent people here on Wednesday.

Recalling the contribution of Prof. Naidu to the fields of higher education, former Director General of Police M. Malakondaiah said he was instrumental in bringing about several reforms in the higher education sector in his career spanning almost four decades.

Tobacco Board Chairman Y. Raghunatha Babu and Executive Director A. Sridhar Babu were present.

Prof. Naidu had done his Ph.D from Osmania University in the year 1982. He was a member of the UGC (2005-2011), member-secretary of A.P. State Council for Higher Education (1998-2002), Secretary of APSCHE (1992-1997), and Deputy Secretary, Board of Intermediate Education (1982-85).

He was instrumental in getting the Deemed University status to Gitam University, Visakhapatnam, Vignan University, and KL University in Guntur.

During his term as Chancellor of Vignan University, the institution had secured NAAC A+ accreditation and NBA accreditation.

Retired Additional SP Kalahasti Satyanarayana said that the services of Prof. Naidu would be remembered for long.