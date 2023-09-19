HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Former TDP MLA launches postcard campaign in Vizianagaram for release of Chandrababu Naidu

September 19, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP leaders, activists and common people are participating in the campaign, says former MLA

Former MLA of The Telugu Desam Party Meesala Geeta on Tuesday launched postcard campaign ‘We are with Babu-This is Meesala Geeta’ in Vizianagaram on Tuesday for the early release of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu from jail. She said that the all those postcards would be sent to the address of Mr. N. Chandrababu Naidu, Sneha Block, Central Jail, Rajamahendravaram-533101 address.

She said all the TDP leaders, activists and common people were participating in the campaign in different divisions of the district. She offered lemon water to several leaders who participated in hunger strike in different places.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram TDP district president Kimidi Nagarjuna, former MLAs Kolla Lalitakumari (S.Kota) and P. Bhanjdev (Saluru) and others participated in padayatra from Fort Junction to Pyditalli ammavari temple where they offered prayers for the release of Mr. Naidu from jail.

