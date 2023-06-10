HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: former Srikakulam MP Boddepalli Rajagopala Rao continues to inspire new generations, says Telangana High Court Judge

‘The late leader strove for the development of North Andhra region’

June 10, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana High Court Judge Justice Anupama Chakravarthy releasing ‘Sikkolu rajakiya charitra’ in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University in Srikakulam district on Saturday.

Telangana High Court Judge Justice Anupama Chakravarthy releasing ‘Sikkolu rajakiya charitra’ in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University in Srikakulam district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Telangana High Court Judge justice Anupama Chakravarthy on Saturday said that former Srikakulam MP Boddepalli Rajagopala Rao would continue to inspire next generations with his contribution for the development of North Andhra region. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Vice-Chancellor Nimma Venkata Rao organised the centenary celebrations of Rajagopala Rao on the university campus located in Etcherla of Srikakulam district.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Rajagopala Rao’s vision led to the construction of many irrigation projects on Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers. She released a book titled ‘Sikkolu Rajakiya Charitra’ written by Assistant Professor Gunta Leela Varaprasad while appreciating his research on 100 years of political history of united Srikakulam district. Mr. Venakta Rao and District Sessions Judge lauded Mr. Varaprasad’s efforts in gathering information from various universities located in Chennai, Hyderabad and other places.

