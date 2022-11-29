Former Illicit liquor brewers turn over a new leaf in Prakasam district

November 29, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - ONGOLE

The ex-convicts recieved ₹1.8 crore financial assistance from district administration to set up legal businesses under the ‘Parivarthana 2.0’ scheme

S. Murali

Beneficiaries of the ‘Parivarthana 2.0’ scheme receiving buffalos from the Prakasam district administration on Tuesday | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

A former illicit liquor brewer from Giddalur of the Prakasam district has turned over a new leaf and become a grocer, thanks to the district administration, which extended them financial assistance.

So is the case of Mantru Naik, a tribal from Pulalacheruvu village who stopped brewing spurious liquor and has now resolved to lead a better life, he told the reporters at Markapur.

District Collector A. S. Dinesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police Malika Garg disbursed cheques worth ₹1.8 crore to the beneficiaries at Markapur, on November 29 (Tuesday), under the ‘Parivarthana 2.0‘ scheme.

Meanwhile, autorickshaws and milch cattle were distributed to the beneficiaries at Racherla and Tallur as part of the scheme. The beneficiaries pledged to eschew liquor brewing and lead a better life.

The District police and Special Enforcement Bureau identified 94 villages in Ardhaveedu, Bestiavaripeta, Chandrasekharapuram, Dornala, Giddalur, Kumarole, Marripadu, Markapur, Pulalacheruvu and Racherla mandals to be prone for illicit liquor distillation.

