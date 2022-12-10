Andhra Pradesh: Forest Department arranges CC cameras as tribals allege movement of tiger outside Papikonda National Park 

December 10, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - RAMPACHODAVARAM (ASR DISTRICT)

The Forest Department has installed CC cameras in the strategic areas outside the Papikonda National Park (PNP) after local tribals alleged movement of tiger in the Rampachodavaram forest cover in Alluri Sitaramaraju district.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few days back, a dog was reportedly attacked by an unknown wildlife outside the PNP. On Saturday, the local tribals again alerted the forest authorities about the movement of wildlife and claimed that a tiger is seen on the outskirts of Dora Maamidi Panchayat.

Rampachodavaram Sub Divisional Forest Officer S. Bharani told The Hindu; “We have deployed our teams to trace the movements of the wildlife, which is claimed by the locals as ‘tiger’. However, the presence of tiger has not been established during our monitoring.”

“We have installed CC cameras outside the Papikonda National Park where the locals allege the presence and movements of the tiger. Our teams are on the alert and patrolling the areas,” said Ms. Bharani.