Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory to procure special software to crack AI cases

February 19, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Forensic Science Laboratory (APFSL) is planning to procure the necessary software to improve its cyber forensics in the cases related to Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“The proposal to procure new software to crack the AI related cases is under process. The APFSL will procure the software from the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) soon,” said APFSL Joint Director D. Venkateswarlu.

“With the cases related to deepfake technology and AI on the rise, we are planning to procure the required technology from the C-DAC. Necessary training will be given to the the FSL officers in this regard,” he said.

Mr. Venkateswarlu said that the APFSL, at present, could take up about 70 cases per month and priority was being given to the cases related to child sexual abuse and crimes against women.

“We are getting cases on OTP frauds, job frauds, loan apps, matrimonial frauds, voice recording and converting through AI, nude videos, creating fake audio and videos for analysis. Experts are submitting the analysis reports to the investigation officers concerned in a month. But, cyber forensics is taking more time,” Mr. Venkateswarlu said.

The Joint Director further said that due to multiple security options such as finger print, face recognition, pattern and password, it has become tough for the forensic officials to extract data from the mobile phones and laptops.

“In majority of the cases, we are opening the devices to retrieve the data. But, in a few cases, forensic experts cannot submit the complete data to the investigation officers,” he said.

Recently, the Central government has issued orders for setting up a wing of the FSL under the Ministry of Home, which would help for better coordination between the investigation officers and the experts of the forensic wing.

“In some cases, forensic experts visit the scenes of offence along with the investigation officers to collect the material objects and scientific evidence. We are giving the SOP and the phone numbers of the FSL experts to clarify doubts, if any, during the investigation,” Mr. Venkateswarlu added.