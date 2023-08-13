ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Food Safety authorities raid Subbaiah Hotel in Kakinada, collect samples 

August 13, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KAKINADA

Two samples of cashew and chilli powder have been collected and sent to Public Health Laboratory in Hyderabad for investigation, says Assistant Food Controller

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

The Food Safety authorities have conducted a raid on the renowned Kakinada-based Subbaiah Hotel and collected samples of cashew and chilli powder, suspected to be adulterated and of poor quality, following a complaint by a consumer.

This is the first such raid on the family-run hotel that has earned fame in South India.

Assistant Food Controller B. Srinivas told The Hindu that they had conducted the raid on the hotel on Saturday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have received a complaint from an individual on the food quality in Subbaiah Hotel. We have collected two food samples of cashew nuts and red chilli powder.”

“The food samples have been sent to the Public Health Laboratory (PHL) in Hyderabad for further investigation. The reports are expected within two weeks,” said Mr. Srinivas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US