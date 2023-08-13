Andhra Pradesh: Food Safety authorities raid Subbaiah Hotel in Kakinada, collect samples 

August 13, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Food Safety authorities have conducted a raid on the renowned Kakinada-based Subbaiah Hotel and collected samples of cashew and chilli powder, suspected to be adulterated and of poor quality, following a complaint by a consumer.

This is the first such raid on the family-run hotel that has earned fame in South India.

Assistant Food Controller B. Srinivas told The Hindu that they had conducted the raid on the hotel on Saturday.

“We have received a complaint from an individual on the food quality in Subbaiah Hotel. We have collected two food samples of cashew nuts and red chilli powder.”

“The food samples have been sent to the Public Health Laboratory (PHL) in Hyderabad for further investigation. The reports are expected within two weeks,” said Mr. Srinivas.

