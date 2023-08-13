HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Food Safety authorities raid Subbaiah Hotel in Kakinada, collect samples 

Two samples of cashew and chilli powder have been collected and sent to Public Health Laboratory in Hyderabad for investigation, says Assistant Food Controller

August 13, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KAKINADA

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

The Food Safety authorities have conducted a raid on the renowned Kakinada-based Subbaiah Hotel and collected samples of cashew and chilli powder, suspected to be adulterated and of poor quality, following a complaint by a consumer.

This is the first such raid on the family-run hotel that has earned fame in South India.

Assistant Food Controller B. Srinivas told The Hindu that they had conducted the raid on the hotel on Saturday.

“We have received a complaint from an individual on the food quality in Subbaiah Hotel. We have collected two food samples of cashew nuts and red chilli powder.”

“The food samples have been sent to the Public Health Laboratory (PHL) in Hyderabad for further investigation. The reports are expected within two weeks,” said Mr. Srinivas.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / food / food safety

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.