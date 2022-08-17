Andhra Pradesh: Folk artistes urge government to sanction pension

‘Janapada Kalakarula Mahotsavam’ to be organised August 21

‘Janapada Kalakarula Mahotsavam’ to be organised August 21

Vizianagaram Folk Artistes’ Association leaders P. Shanmukha Rao and M. Vijaya Bhaskar on Wednesday urged the State government to sanction pensions for all eligible artistes.

Many artistes are struggling to make their ends meet as cultural programmes were not allowed for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the media, Mr. Shanmukha Rao said that nearly 3,000 artistes had been waiting for a pension of ₹3,000, for which they had enrolled their names three years ago. He said that the ‘Janapada Kalakarula Mahotsavam’ would be organised at the Shilaparamam in Vizianagaram on August 21 . He said that they would display their talent in the presence of people’s representatives and the officials.

Mr. Vijaya Bhaskar said that a rally would be taken out from the Fort Junction at 10 am and thousands of artists would participate in it. Association leaders S.N. Raju, Sunkara Suryanarayana, Ratnala Balakrishna, T.V. Durga Rao, Gota Ramesh and others were present on the occasion.