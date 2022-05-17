Andhra Pradesh: Folk artistes flay ‘continuation of ban’ on bhajan troupes at Tirumala

They demand immediate revival of the activity; modalities being worked out, say TTD sources

Folk artistes have taken exception to the decision reportedly taken by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to continue the ban imposed on bhajan troupes performing ‘Akhanda Harinama Sankeertana’ on the Tirumala hills.

At a roundtable organised here on Tuesday, the folk artistes’ association, ‘Janapada Vrutthi Kalakarula Sangham’, said one lakh artistes had registered themselves with the TTD as members of the bhajan troupes that used to perform in 12 slots per day as part of the Dharma Prachara activity.

However, the exercise had been stopped due to the nationwide lockdown following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When all the sevas have been reintroduced and devotees allowed in full strength, the TTD is dragging its feet on commencing the bhajan activities for reasons not known,” said association president P. Yadagiri.

Recalling how the Tirumala hills had reverberated with ‘Harinama Sankeertan’ in the past, INTUC district honorary president P. Naveen Kumar Reddy called it a sin to ban the performance of ‘bhajans’ by the folk artistes. He saw a pattern in the manner the TTD was “undoing one tradition after the other in Tirumala.”

However, TTD sources told The Hindu that the Dharma Prachara Parishad had recently been revamped and the modalities for allowing the bhajan troupes were being worked out. They condemned the association’s “sweeping allegations.”