Andhra Pradesh: focus on studies and become financially self-reliant, schoolgirls told

March 28, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Schoolgirls must exercise their right to not get married at a young age and continue their studies to become economically self-reliant, said Anantapur Deputy Educational Officer Padmapriya, while cautioning the 100 meritorious girls from 50 Zilla Parishad Schools in the Anantapur district, against pressures from their parents or family members on the issue.

These girl students, who had stood first and second in their ninth class examination in the school were invited by Coromandel International to present a scholarship amount as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility here on Tuesday. Coromandel International Additional Vice-President P. Bhaskar Reddy and Agronomicst Sridhar Reddy said they had been giving away scholarships to 1,000 meritorious girl students from rural areas every year in 10 districts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Anantapur Zilla Parishad Chairperson Boya Girijamma, before formally presenting the pre-loaded ATM cards of ₹5,000 and ₹3,500 to two girls from each school, said YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh was supporting the girl students from “J to J” - joining school to getting a job. Listing out various initiatives to support school education, she said even for higher studies abroad there was a scheme and many girls had settled in lucrative jobs in foreign countries.

District Educational Officer M. Sairam asked them to concentrate on their preparation for the public examinations that are beginning on April 3 and said the teachers and MEOs were supervising even during nights as to how the students were utilising their time. Meanwhile, District Horticulture Officer M. Raghunath Reddy said the students should not develop a stress in view of the forthcoming public examination and remain relaxed so that they could perform well. Other speakers said securing full marks at the examination should not be focus, but learning whatever they are taught was important as later in the life those with better additional skills and subject knowledge would have better job prospects. Mr. Raghunath Reddy asked the rural students to assist their parents in the farming activity so that they understand the rigours of that profession.