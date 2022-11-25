  1. EPaper
Andhra Pradesh: focus on start-ups, Andhra University Vice-Chancellor tells students

He launches two-day international conference on ‘Artificial Intelligence, Security and Communication’

November 25, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra University Vice Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy and others releasing brochure in Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology of Vizianagaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy on Friday asked students to become entrepreneurs and concentrate on start-ups to prove themselves in their life. He formally launched two-day international conference on ‘Artificial Intelligence, Security and Communication’ at Lendi Institute of Engineering and Technology of Vizianagaram.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the artificial intelligence would continue to play a vital role in everybody’s life. He said that the Union and the State governments were extending help to students to concentrate on researches and start-ups on various subjects including artificial intelligence.

College Principal V.V. Rama Reddy said that the institution was giving utmost priority for research on new developments taking place in information technology. Chairman of the College P. Madhusudana Rao, Convener of the programme and head of CSE Department A. Ramarao and others were present.

