Andhra Pradesh: Focus on shoring up State’s revenues, Jagan tells officials

Chief Minister calls for expediting registrations for the OTS and TIDCO beneficiaries

Chief Minister calls for expediting registrations for the OTS and TIDCO beneficiaries

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to focus on increasing the revenues from the Stamps and Registrations, Excise, Commercial Taxes, Transport and Mining departments.

At a review meeting on the revenue earning departments on Friday, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to expedite the registrations for the One Time Settlement (OTS) and TIDCO beneficiaries.

“Awareness should be created on the registration services available in the village and ward secretariats. People must be educated on both the legal rights and security that come with the registration process. Steps should be taken to offer registration services in select secretariats by October 2, along with providing permanent land deeds under the Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha scheme,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

The officials said that steps were being taken to offer the services in 650 villages, where over 14,000 village/ward secretariat staff were being trained to handle the registration process.

The Chief Minister also directed the Forest Department to focus on promoting bamboo cultivation.

Mining

In respect of mining, as the authorities said there were more than 2,700 non-operating quarries pertaining to minor minerals, the Chief Minister directed them to make them operational, as they could increase the State’s revenue.

The officials said production had started at Suliyari coal mines, which were being operated by the APMDC. The Chief Minister said the coal from the mines should be supplied to various industries across the State, including AP-Genco, as it would benefit its power projects. He instructed the officials to focus on participating in the next coal auction process.

On Commercial Taxes and Excise, the Chief Minister called for restructuring the Commercial Taxes by assigning clear responsibilities to everyone in the department. He told the authorities to establish Data Analytics ‌Section, along with the Legal Cell and OTS facility, to collect arrears by the end of June. He also directed strict action against transport and manufacturing of illicit liquor.

Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) K. Narayanaswamy, Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Forests and Environment Special Chief Secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad, Revenue Department Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava, Commissioner for Land Administration G. Sai Prasad, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) S.S. Rawat, Principal Secretary for Transport M.T. Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary for Panchayat Raj Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests N. Prateep Kumar were present.