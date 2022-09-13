Andhra Pradesh: Focus on prevention of cancer, CM tells health officials

‘Cancer wings in seven medical colleges should be modernised’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday asked the officials of the Medical and Health Department to focus on preventive and curative measures for cancer.

Chairing a review meeting at his camp office on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy made it clear that every medical college in the State must have a separate department for cancer and that all cancer wings in the seven medical colleges should be modernised.

He said that Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machines, which are used for radiation treatments of cancer patients, should be made available in the four teaching hospitals associated with the Government General Hospitals (GGHs) at Anantapur, Guntur, Vijayawada and Kakinada.

“A Special Officer should be appointed to monitor the Family Doctor programme in districts,” said the Chief Minister. He instructed the officials to address the problems pertaining to anaemia within a year.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that village clinics should be equipped with 12 types of rapid diagnostic kits and 67 types of medicines. “Child healthcare should be given the due importance. Condition of the patients should be monitored after they are discharged from hospitals and the relevant data should be made available in village clinics and village secretariats, he said.

“The people seeking help by dialling the helpline number 104 should be informed about the nearest empanelled hospital,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Aarogyasri scheme

The officials informed the Chief Minister that virtual accounts had been created for Aarogyasri beneficiaries. Money is being credited directly to the accounts of hospitals. Consent letters are being taken from patients while being discharged, they said, adding that contact number of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (14400) is printed on the consent letters in case the patients want to report any irregularity.

The ANMs have been instructed to take feedback from patients after their discharge. The performance of Aarogya Mitras is also being monitored, the officials said.

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini, Chief Secretary (medical and health) M. T. Krishna Babu, Chief Secretary (COVID-19 management and vaccination) M. Ravichandra, Finance Secretary S. Gulzar, Special Secretary (medical and health) G.S. Navin Kumar, Health and Family Welfare Director J. Nivas, Aarogyasri CEO M.S. Harindra Prasad, APVVP Commissioner V. Vinod Kumar and other officials were present in the review meeting.