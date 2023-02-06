HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: focus on implementing welfare schemes, Deputy Speaker tells ward volunteers

February 06, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Speaker of AP legislative Assembly Kolgatla Veerabhadra Swamy has asked ward volunteers and Griha Saradhulu to play a vital role in giving wide publicity and implementing welfare schemes of the government. He addressed them in a meeting organised in Vizianagaram on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that volunteers’ role would be important in getting the feedback from the beneficiaries while asking them to bring their grievances to the notice of officials immediately.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.