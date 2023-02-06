Andhra Pradesh: focus on implementing welfare schemes, Deputy Speaker tells ward volunteers

February 06, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Deputy Speaker of AP legislative Assembly Kolgatla Veerabhadra Swamy has asked ward volunteers and Griha Saradhulu to play a vital role in giving wide publicity and implementing welfare schemes of the government. He addressed them in a meeting organised in Vizianagaram on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that volunteers’ role would be important in getting the feedback from the beneficiaries while asking them to bring their grievances to the notice of officials immediately.