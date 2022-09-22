Andhra Pradesh: Focus on creating basic amenities in Jagananna colonies, CM tells officials

Jagan further directs that special attention be paid on housing in the Agency areas

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at a review meeting on Nadu-Nedu programme in residential schools and hostels, at his camp office on Thursday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has reiterated that the provision of basic amenities such as drainage, electricity and drinking water should be completed in Jagananna colonies along with construction of houses, and advised that special attention be paid to housing in the Agency areas.

Addressing a review meeting on housing at his camp office on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said there should be no compromise in the creation of infrastructure, and officials should have a clear plan on the priority works.

The officials told the Chief Minister that works costing about ₹4,320 crore had been completed so far under the ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ scheme in the financial year 2022-23. The construction of a total 21.55 lakh houses was taken up in two phases and works were going on at a brisk pace.

They said that once the rains subside, the construction of houses would gain pace. Plans had been made to construct 70,000 houses per week from October.

Further, the Chief Minister said emphasis should be laid on construction of TIDCO houses, to which the officials replied that it had been targeted to give possession of the houses to the beneficiaries by December.

Regarding the issuance of title deeds (pattas) in 90 days, the officials said that 96,800 of them were given within the stipulated time and another 1.07 lakh applications were processed.

Nadu-Nedu

In a separate review on the Nadu-Nedu programme, the Chief Minister ordered that a special officer be appointed for monitoring the administration of residential schools and SC, ST, BC and minorities’ welfare hostels, for which standard operating procedures should be evolved.

Focus should be laid on sanitation in the hostels, and the quality of food improved and the menu changed every day in all government hostels.

All hostels should have Internet facility and doctors should make regular visits. Vacancies in hostels should be identified and filled up, he added.