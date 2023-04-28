Andhra Pradesh: Focus more on ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’ programme, Chief Minister tells officials

April 28, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with the district Collectors and Superintendents of Police virtually from his camp office at Tadepalli on Friday, and directed them to focus more on ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’, an upgraded version of Spandana, which would be launched on May 9 in the State.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the works of the Housing Department, including TIDCO, Jagananna Bhu Hakku, and Nadu-Nedu projects in schools, and instructed the Collectors to ensure quality in all the works.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said he would launch the ‘Jaganannaku Chebudam’, which was one step ahead of Spandana.

“The name of the programme itself speaks volumes. The entire government machinery is behind the scheme to ensure quality in service delivery,” he said, and added, “Addressing the individual and household grievances should be the priority.”

Regarding the project monitoring units at the CMO, Secretaries, district, and mandal levels, the Chief Minister said, “The monitoring units have been constituted to assist the departments. All the grievances raised through the redress helpline must be taken up on priority and must be dealt with in a time-bound manner.”

Helpline

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also said that the helpline, 1092, had additional features such as inputs on government schemes, or sharing a message directly to the Chief Minister.

“IVRS and SMS-based communication will be sent to the people with regular updates and feedback,” he said.

Before the launch of the programme, the helpline number should be given wide publicity with the help of village volunteers, Sachivalayams, and other modes.

“If a closed redress is opened again, it should be given utmost priority,” he said.

The Chief Minister allocated ₹3 crore to each Collector to work on redress mechanism, and instructed the Chief Secretary to delegate more powers to the Collectors to rectify individual grievances.

‘Saturday is Housing Day’

Reviewing the works of housing schemes under process, the Chief Minister said, “There is no shortfall in funding for the housing schemes. We spent over ₹10,200 crore in 2022-23, and we will spend ₹15,810 crore this financial year. As of now, there are no arrears or pending bills anywhere. The construction of houses strengthens the economy, and housing for all the poor should be actively promoted. Officers of some districts should pay special attention to colonies where more than 1,000 houses are being constructed.”

“More than ₹3,534 crore loans have already been sanctioned to 10.03 lakh beneficiaries, and the Collectors should talk to banks and advance the lending programme,” he said.

“Every Saturday will be considered as Housing Day, and the officials engaged in the housing programme must visit the layouts. It will help the officials identify problems if any on the quality front. The officials should make all arrangements for the distribution of house titles to 48,000 poor people in the NTR and Guntur districts in the second week of May,” he said.

Land resurvey

Speaking about the land resurvey programme (Bhu Hakku), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “No comprehensive survey has been conducted anywhere in the country. We are doing this in the State after 100 years, and it will be an example for the rest of the country. Distribution of land title documents, laying of boundary stones, entry of final details in land records in villages, availability of sub-registrar services in village secretariats are the important objectives of the programme.”

The exercise undertaken in 2,000 villages in the first phase was reaching its final stage, and the Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete it as soon as possible.

“Collectors should focus on distribution of land rights documents to the farmers. Further, the second phase of the survey will begin from May 25.”

Nadu-Nedu works

Referring to the Nadu-Nedu works in schools, he said sufficient funds available for the scheme.

“Over ₹734.21 crore is there in the accounts of parents’ committees. Another ₹1,400 crore is available for further expenditure. There is no shortage of funds,” he said, and directed the officials to fix the IFP panels before the schools reopen on June 12 and complete the works in schools during summer holidays.

The Chief Minister further said that about 5.18 lakh tabs had been given to Class 8 students and teachers, and periodic reviews should be done by the village digital assistant by visiting the schools once in a month.

“There should be a school digital day once in a month, and the digital assistant will go to the schools and provide training on the use of tabs given by the government,” the Chief Minister said.

On the reopening day (June 12), school kits should be be made available, he said.

“About 43.01 lakh pupil will get Vidya Kanuka kits. I should not receive complaints from any school or student about non-availability of the kits. Collectors should own up the programmes for children in schools. They should also appoint night watchmen in schools,” he said.

On prevention of drug abuse, he said that the police should display the SEB toll-free number in all colleges. “Conduct counselling sessions for children so that they do not get affected. Drug peddlers should be dealt with strict punishments. Over 15,000 women police working at the village level should maintain vigil,” the Chief Minister said.