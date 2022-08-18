Andhra Pradesh: Focus is on ensuring quality in institutions of higher education, says APSCHE chief

State-level assessment and grading of institutions on the cards, says Hemachandra Reddy

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
August 18, 2022 21:43 IST

The government is making all efforts to ensure quality and high standards in institutions of higher education in the State, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) K. Hemachandra Reddy has said.

He was speaking after presenting awards to the institutions that achieved top grades by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and figured among the top 100 in the All-India rankings-2022 given by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

He said the government had mandated assessment and accreditation by NAAC to all universities and colleges within three years.

State-level assessment and grading of the institutions was being considered, he said, adding that the institutions that perform well would get incentives while low-performing ones would invite action.

Vice-Chairman of the council and Director of the Quality Assurance Cell (QAC) of the council K. Rama Mohan Rao said 426 institutions were being assisted to make an impressive show during their assessment and accreditation by NAAC in the first phase.

Representatives of 34 higher educational institutions that achieved ‘A[ grade in assessment by NAAC and 14 other institutions that figured among top 100 in the All-India rankings were felicitated at ‘Rasasvada - The Appreciation 2022’ organised by the QAC.

Cash awards were also given to Bharatula Venkata Mahesh Subrahmanyam of GVP College of Engineering, Visakhapatnam under ‘Innovative Start-Up Prototype’ category; Maddu Chaitanya Kumar of Narsaraopeta Engineering College under ‘Ideation and Innovation’ category; and G. Jyothirmayee, K. Lakshmi Sneha and S. Gunavikesh of K.S.R.M. College of Engineering, Kapada, under ‘Student-Best Business Idea’ segment.

