Andhra Pradesh: Floral tributes paid to ITBP jawan killed in road mishap

Collector P.S. Girisha and Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju speaking to the family members of the jawan, Rajasekhar, at Devapatla village in Annamayya district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Annamayya District Collector P.S. Girisha and Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju on Thursday paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of ITBP jawan D. Rajasekhar at his native village Devapatla.

The jawan of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police was among seven killed in a road mishap when a patrol bus fell into a gorge at Pahalgam in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on August 16.

The district authorities, along with senior officials of the police and revenue departments, placed floral wreaths on the coffin and consoled Rajasekhar’s family members.

The funeral was conducted with full military honors, with a batch of army officials arriving from Chennai.

Public and relatives from several hamlets of the district and the neighbouring district of Kadapa gathered in large numbers to pay homage to the departed jawan.

The District Collector said that the Andhra Pradesh government would support the family of Rajasekhar. “A financial assistance would be handed over to the family members in a couple of days,” he said.