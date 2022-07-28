Andhra Pradesh: Floodwaters going waste into the sea a cause for worry

July 28, 2022 21:08 IST

More than 2,200 tmc ft discharged from various barrages as on July 27

Unprecedented heavy rains this year have filled the reservoirs in the State to the brim, which is a thing to cheer.

But the quantum of floodwaters that have been left to go waste into the sea is a cause for worry.

As per information, more than 2,200 tmc ft of floodwaters were let out into the sea from the barrages at Dowleswaram, Prakasam and Gotta as on July 27.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) officials released 2,193 tmc ft from the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram from June 1 to July 28 against 323.84 tmc ft the previous year.

The water released from Dowleswaram barrage during 2021-22 was 2,052 tmc ft against 3,481 tmc ft. during 2020-21.

Water usage at the barrage was only 30.85 tmc ft this year against 37.50 tmc ft. during the corresponding period the previous year.

Andhra Pradesh could utilise only 250 tmc ft of Godavari waters the previous year, while the wastage was 2,502 tmc ft from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022.

The utilisation from June 1 to July 28 this year was 18.41 tmc ft at Prakasam Barrage. It was 4.94 tmc ft during the previous year. The surplus water let out into the sea till date was 30.68 tmc ft against 45.75 tmc ft the previous year.

Similarly, the floodwater discharged from Gotta barrage and Vamsadhara was 11 tmc ft against 1.26 tmc ft the previous year. The quantum of water utilised was 1.25 tmct ft the previous year against 1.05 tmc ft this year.

Andhra Pradesh witnesses a wastage of about 3,000 tmc ft annually. Major rivers such as the Godavari, the Krishna and the Vamsadhara discharge this water. To some extent, floodwaters are being diverted to the Krishna from the Godavari at Pavitra Sangamam near Vijayawada.