Andhra Pradesh floods: Central team gets down to task; govt. pegs preliminary damage at ₹6,880 crore

The six-member Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), led by Anil Subramaniam, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, took stock of the flood situation and the damage caused by it, during a meeting at the office of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), at Kunchanapalli in Guntur district on September 11 (Wednesday).

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Government Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) R.P. Sisodia and Water Resources Department Chief Engineer Venkateswara Rao gave a presentation on the flood fury and the prevailing weather conditions.

They pegged the preliminary estimate of the losses caused by the floods at approximately ₹6,880 crore. They said agricultural corps in 2.06 lakh hectares and horticultural crops in 19,686 hectares were damaged, affecting nearly three lakh farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior IAS officers Anil Kumar Singhal, K. Vijayanand, and M.V. Sheshagiri Babu, and SDMA Director R. Kurmanath were among those present.

Mr. Sisodia told the team members that seven districts — West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu — were affected by the rains, which triggered massive inflows into the Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada city and caused breaches to the Budameru rivulet.

The officials briefed the Central team about the flood relief and rehabilitation efforts made by the State government with the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Navy, while stating that 32 divisions in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and two villages bore the brunt of floods, and crops suffered extensive damage.

ADVERTISEMENT

They informed the team about the losses in the purview of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Panchayat Raj, R&B, Water Resources, Rural Water Supply, and Municipal and Urban Development departments.

The officials mentioned that the State suffered significant damage, impacting about 10.63 lakh people, and that the Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, Pulichintala and Prakasam barrages were brimming with floodwaters.

They further pointed out that much of the damage caused in Vijayawada city was due to the spilling of the Budameru rivulet into the habitations, which was the result of structural damage and flow obstructions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government officials told the Central team that a total of 26 NDRF, 22 SDRF and two Naval teams were deployed in the rescue and relief operations, along with six helicopters and 212 boats, 32 earthmovers, 188 tippers and tankers, and 59 drones.

Using drones, helicopters and other vehicles, a total of 1,14,48,410 food, 1,12,91,296 water, 35,18,819 milk and 46,78,212 biscuit packets, 4,23,800 eggs, 3,40,483 candles, 3,385 quintals of vegetables and other essential items were distributed to 2,06,770 families, the officials said.

An astounding 8,692 tonnes of solid waste was removed from the flooded areas and sanitation work had been completed by involving 7,088 workers mobilised from all over the State, they added.

The Central team visited the flood-ravaged areas in Guntur, Bapatla and Krishna districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.