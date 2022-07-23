Andhra Pradesh: Flooded habitations may have to be in the dark for a few days more

Collector and Joint Collector visit habitations as floodwaters recede and interact with people

Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh and Joint Collector P. Arun Babu interacting with the tribals at Katukuru on Saturday.

Habitations located on the banks of the Godavari and which have been inundated due to the unprecedented floods will have to be in the dark for a few more days.

As the discharge from the upstream areas is about 10 lakh cusecs, restoration of power supply may take more time, officials have said.

With the floodwaters receding after 12 days, the officers on Saturday visited the tribal habitations and enquired about supply of food, essential commodities, drinking water and medicines to the affected people.

“About 14 habitations abutting the river bund have been under a sheet of water for the last 12 days. Officials have been supplying essential goods through boats. Food packets and water are being air-dropped from the Navy helicopters,” said Nagi Reddy, a villager.

When Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh, Joint Collector P. Arun Babu and other officers visited Katukuru and Koida, people of the Koya and Kondareddi tribes came out of their tents erected on the hilltops and explained them the severity of the floods.

“We have spent horrible days, especially during nights. It was water everywhere, and we depended on the food supplied through helicopters,” said K. Rajyam.

“All the houses have been washed away and sand dunes are seen in the habitations. As the fields are covered with sand, the land cannot be tilled and has become unfit for cultivation,” the villagers said.

“As floodwaters receded in Koida, Katukuru and other hamlets, we have come down from the hills. As water flowed at a height of 15 to 20 feet, the colonies have been washed away,” the tribal women bemoaned.

The Collector and the Joint Collector visited the schools, tribal welfare hostels, anganwadi centres, Primary Health Centres and ration depots that surfaced after the floodwaters receded.

Mr. Venkatesh walked through the roads filled with slush and garbage, and directed the officers to remove the slush, clean the water tanks and taps immediately.

“We visited Koida and Katukuru that have been cut off from the mainland. All the villagers are taking shelter in the make-shift tents on the hills,” said the Collector.

‘Generators will be supplied’

“As it will take more time to restore power supply, 5kV generators will be supplied to the villages immediately. Once the flood recedes, steps will be taken to undertake repair works and restore power supply,” Mr. Venkatesh said.

Later, the Collector and other officers interacted with the villagers of Tekupalli, Tellagondi, Modela, Kacharam, Perantallapalli, Kakisanuru, Pusalagondi and other habitations.

Mr. Arun Babu enquired about supply of rations, food, medicines and availability of boats in an emergency.