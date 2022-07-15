Andhra Pradesh: Flood victims spending sleepless nights in Agency habitations

Efforts on to shift 20,000 families from the affected hamlets in Velerupadu and Kukunur mandals

People being shifted on rafts from the marooned habitations in the Agency area in Eluru district on Friday.

With the Godavari rising by every hour, people residing in the Agency areas and in the hamlets along the bunds of the river in West Godavari and Eluru districts are having a tough time.

“We are experiencing the nature’s fury. Such a huge flood has not been seen in the last 35 years. We pray to Goddess Godavari to calm down,” say the residents of Koida.

Koida apart, Katukuru, Dacharam, Rudramkota, Tirumalapalem, Repakagommu and other habitations too were inundated.

With the water level rising to 12 feet on Friday, electric poles and houses were submerged.

“If the flood water rises further, we have to shift our tents to the upper areas on the hills,” said Punem Dora.

“We are praying God to save us from floods. About 150 families in our habitation have moved to the hills and we are spending sleepless nights,” said Rajya Lakshmi of Repakagommu.

A pregnant woman, who was air-lifted by the Navy personnel from an inundated habitation in Kukunur mandal in Eluru district on Friday.

Meanwhile, Eluru district Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh said efforts were on to shift 20,000 families from the flood-hit hamlets in Velerupadu and Kukunur mandals in the district.

“We are taking up Relief and Rescue operations by taking a leaf out of the lessons learnt during the 1986 flood, when the Godavari crossed 75 feet at Bhadrachalam. Instructions have been given to the officials to shift all the people from the marooned habitations,” the Collector said.

About 125 habitations were flood-hit, of which 58 were completely submerged. Nearly 15 habitations were inundated in Polavaram mandal. People were shifted to colonies under the R&R package, Mr. Venkatesh said.

“Food and essential material such as drinking water, milk, vegetables and medicines are being air dropped through Indian Navy helicopters in about 10 habitations,” the Collector said.

“A few pregnant women have been air-lifted from the marooned villages. Satellite phones have been distributed for better communication in the flood-affected hamlets,” the Collector added.