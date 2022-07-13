Andhra Pradesh

Flood situation turns grim in Andhra Pradesh as water enters many habitations

Villagers being shifted to a relief camp at Rudramkota village in Eluru district on Wednesday.
Rajulapudi Srinivas NARSAPURAM (West Godavari) July 13, 2022 21:28 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 16:28 IST

About 44 habitations in Velerupadu and Kukunur mandals have been inundated in the Godavari floods and the villagers shifted to the rehabilitation centres in Eluru district. Many families have shifted to the hilltops nearby.

The situation in the tail-end villages in West Godavari turned grim on Wednesday with the flood water entering many habitations. Communication to almost all the island villages was cut off, the officials said.

Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh said 3,239 flood victims, including 165 children, were shifted to safer places. More people would be evacuated if necessary. A control room (with toll-free number 18002331077) has been set up to extend help,” he said.

“We have arranged country and mechanised boats for evacuating the villagers. A few tribal people moved to the hilly areas, and tarpaulins, food, drinking water, milk, solar lights, medicines and other material is being supplied to them,” the Collector said.

The flood was severe in Koida, Chigurumamidi, Kothuru, Repakagommu, Rudramkota and other habitations in Velerupadu and Kukunur mandals. About, 5,220 families were affected and nine boats were arranged for evacuation. About 48 medical camps and 12 rehabilitation centres were arranged, Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh said.

Jangareddygudem RDO Jhansi Rani, who reviewed the situation with the Irrigation, Tribal Welfare, Revenue, and Medical and Health officials directed the personnel to make arrangements to evacuate more people to the relief centres.

“Villagers in the affected habitations have been shifted to Dacharam R&R Colony, Upperu habitation, Shivakasipuram, Pallapugudem, Kaiwaka and Nemalipuram rehabilitation colonies,” the Collector told The Hindu.

West Godavari District Collector P. Prasanthi visited the marooned villages in Narsapuram, Elamanchili and Achanta mandals. She enquired about the position of the river bund at Doddipatla village.

“We will shift about 3,000 villagers to the relief camps if the third warning is issued at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram,” Ms. Prasanthi said.

The flood will affect Kanakayalanka, Badava, ST Colony, Old Narsapuram Colony and other areas, she said, and directed the officials to make all arrangements for evacuation.

