Andhra Pradesh: Flood relief yet to reach many tribals in ASR and Eluru districts

The inflows into the Godavari river at Bhadrachalam declined by Thursday evening, and the third warning was withdrawn after the water level fell below 53 feet.

However, the second flood warning is in force both at Bhadrachalam and Dowleswaram.

Meanwhile, there is no respite for the scores of tribal habitations that have been under a sheet of floodwaters for over a week in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) and Eluru districts.

Six disaster response forces, which include three NDRF teams, are engaged for supplying essential commodities being provided by the civil society organisations and political parties to the affected people residing in the island villages. The officials have started supplying essential commodities through boats to a few habitations.

However, a majority of the affected people are still waiting for safe drinking water and essential goods.

In an official release, Eluru Civil Supplies Officer Satyanarayana Raju said 150 LPG cylinders were provided to the needy as part of the relief measures.

At the tri-State border of Chintoor, the road links remain cut off, which has severely impacted the movement of vehicular traffic.