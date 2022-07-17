Andhra Pradesh: Flood-hit tribal people at their wits’ end

Collector directs BSNL to restore network as soon as possible

“There is no power supply and our mobile phones have conked out. We are experiencing the wrath of Godavari Matha. We pray to the Goddess to calm down and provide us relief,” says Kunja Lakshmi of Katukuru hamlet, summing up the plight of the tribal people due to the floods.

Those who have been staying in the make-shift tents they erected atop hills near their habitations for the last five days say they living in the dark as there is no power there.

“We are living in constant fear of being bitten by poisonous snakes and other insects drifting along with the floodwaters. Electric poles have been completely submerged under water and we don’t know when power supply will be restored,” says another villagers Nagaraju.

District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh, who visited the flood-hit habitations in Kukunur and Velerupadu mandals, enquired about the distribution of food, medicines and other essential goods at the relief centres.

Directive to Transco

He directed the BSNL officials to restore mobile network in the Agency mandals. He even directed the AP-Transco to restore power supply, wherever possible.

“There are about 13 cell phone towers in the tribal habitations. Instructions have been given to the BSNL personnel to restore the network as early as possible,” the Collector told The Hindu.

Mr. Venkatesh, along with the officials of the Medical and Health, Revenue and other departments, visited the medical camps set up at Kannaiahgutta of Velerupadu mandal and Sivakasipuram.

Toll-free number

He said a control room with a toll-free number, 1800 233 1077, was set up, and people may contact it for any help.

“The district administration has provided generators and arranged power atop the hills and in the rehabilitation centres. Anti-venom doses have been kept ready at the health centres and medical camps,” Mr. Venkatesh said.

West Godavari district Collector P. Prasanthi, who toured the marooned villages in Elamanchili and Narsapuram mandals on Sunday, said bunds were strengthened at many villages.

“The Water Resources Department officials have strengthened the river bunds at Pallipalem, Chinnada, Rajula Lanka, Biyyaputippa, Kaza Toorpu, Lanchila Revu and other habitations with sand bags,” Ms. Prasanthi said.

The Collector, along with Superintendent of Police U. Ravi Prakash, visited the relief camps and interacted with the flood victims in the centres. She enquired about supply of food in the relief camps.