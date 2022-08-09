Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Flood fear grips Chintoor Agency as inflows into Sabari, Godavari on the rise

T. Appala Naidu RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM August 09, 2022 20:38 IST
The people living in the tribal habitations along the Sabari and the Godavari rivers in Chintoor Agency of Alluri Sitarama Raju district are a worried lot, with the water level rising again. The rising inflows into the Sabari is giving the jitters to the residents of Chintoor and V.R. Puram mandals.

The tribal people living along the Sabari, mostly Koyas, are yet to resume their normal life after they were hit by the flash flood in the Godavari in July.

“We have started relief operations in the Chintoor Agency. The recent experiences will help tackle the flood situation. We have started arranging commodities for supply,” said ASR District Joint Collector Ganore Suraj Dhananjay.  

