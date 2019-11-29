Andhra Pradesh fixes licence fee for bars in State

The Andhra Pradesh government on Friday issued a gazette notification on bar licence fee fixing it at ₹ 5 lakh per annum. In addition, the licensee will have to pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹20 lakh, ₹45 lakh and ₹70 lakh per annum depending upon the population.

The licensee will have to pay ₹25 lakh per annum if the population is up to 50,000. The total amount will be ₹50 lakh per annum if the population is in the range of 50,001 to 5 lakh. The licensee will have to pay ₹75 lakh if the population is above 5 lakh.

The government also fixed ₹1.5 crore as total fee for 3-star and above category bars, and micro-breweries. It includes a non-refundable fee of ₹1.45 crore and a licence fee of ₹5 lakh. The government also decided to enhance the licence fee and non-refundable registration charge for all categories by 10 % for the succeeding year of the licence period.

Online enrolment

The government also decided to collect ₹10 lakh towards application fee, which is non-refundable. The total number of bars to be allotted has been reduced by 40 %. Consequently, their number comes down to 487.

The licence period will be for two years — from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2021. The selection will be made through draw of lots. Online enrolment begins on November 29 and the last date is December 6 (3 p.m).

The last date for submission of applications is December 6 (5 p.m). Draw of lots would be held on December 7 at 2 p.m. This would be followed by intimation of selection.