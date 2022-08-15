Andhra Pradesh: Five police officers receive President’s Medal

Wife of late Fire Services Director collects award on his behalf

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
August 15, 2022 21:06 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy presenting the President’s Medal to Srikakulam district ADFO B. Veerabhadra Rao in Vijayawada on Monday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy awarded the President’s Police Medals (PPMs) to five police officers during the 76 th Independence Day celebrations on Monday.

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, Additional DGP (Law and Order) Dr. Ravisankar Ayyanar, Additional DGP (Railways) Kumar Vishwajeet, DSP (Intelligence) K. Sudhakar and K. Srinivas Rao, ARSI, ACB Vijayawada received the PPMs.

In the Fire Services Department, Pushpa Naik, wife of late Fire Services Director K. Jayaram Naik, received the President’s Fire Service Medal for his distinguished services.

Chintada Krupavaram, District Fire Officer (DFO), GVMC, Visakhapatnam, B. Veerabhadra Rao, ADFO, Srikakulam, K. M. Bhupal Reddy, Regional Fire Officer, CDTI, Vijayawada, V. Srinivas Reddy, DFO, Anantapur, and B. Golladu, Leading Fireman, Cheepurupalli Fire Station, Vizianagaram, received the Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service.

Fifty police personnel received the Indian Police Medal and eleven officers of Greyhounds received Mukhya Mantri Sourya Pathakams.

