ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Five passengers killed in road accident in Parvatipuram Manyam district

February 22, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as five passengers travelling in an autorickshaw were killed on the spot when a lorry hit the vehicle near Kuneru of Komarada mandal of Parvatipuram-Manyam district on Wednesday. According to the police, the lorry going from Parvatipuram to Rayagada of Odisha hit the autorickshaw coming from Komarada town on Kuneru-Chollapadam road.

The victims who belonged to Ambativalasa village met with the ghastly accident after attending a function at Tummalavalasa village. The persons who received serious injuries were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Komarada police personnel registered a case and investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US