Andhra Pradesh: Five passengers killed in road accident in Parvatipuram Manyam district

February 22, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

As many as five passengers travelling in an autorickshaw were killed on the spot when a lorry hit the vehicle near Kuneru of Komarada mandal of Parvatipuram-Manyam district on Wednesday. According to the police, the lorry going from Parvatipuram to Rayagada of Odisha hit the autorickshaw coming from Komarada town on Kuneru-Chollapadam road.

The victims who belonged to Ambativalasa village met with the ghastly accident after attending a function at Tummalavalasa village. The persons who received serious injuries were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Komarada police personnel registered a case and investigation is on.