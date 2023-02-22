HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Five passengers killed in road accident in Parvatipuram Manyam district

February 22, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

As many as five passengers travelling in an autorickshaw were killed on the spot when a lorry hit the vehicle near Kuneru of Komarada mandal of Parvatipuram-Manyam district on Wednesday. According to the police, the lorry going from Parvatipuram to Rayagada of Odisha hit the autorickshaw coming from Komarada town on Kuneru-Chollapadam road.

The victims who belonged to Ambativalasa village met with the ghastly accident after attending a function at Tummalavalasa village. The persons who received serious injuries were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Komarada police personnel registered a case and investigation is on.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.