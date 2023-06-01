ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Five new medical colleges to start functioning from September, says Health Minister

June 01, 2023

The new colleges, each having 150 seats, are located in Vizianagaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Nandyal and Rajamahendravaram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Health V. Rajini has said that admissions will be made in five new medical colleges in the State from this academic year itself. Each college will have 150 seats, she says.

Addressing the media on June 1 (Thursday), Ms. Rajini said classes would commence in the new colleges located in Vizianagaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Nandyal and Rajamahendravaram in September.

“As of now, we have only 11 medical colleges in the government sector. The government is committed to constructing 17 new medical colleges. The aim is to ensure at least one medical college for every Parliamentary constituency. A total of ₹8,500 crore is being spent on the construction of the 17 new colleges,” Ms. Rajini said.

