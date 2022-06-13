Andhra Pradesh: Five killed, four injured as bus overturns in Chintoor Agency

June 13, 2022 19:17 IST

The vehicle with 27 passengers on board was going to Vijayawada from Bhavanipatna in Odisha

Five persons including three children died and four others sustained minor injuries when a private bus with 27 passengers on board overturned at Edururallapalli village in the Chintoor Agency in Alluri Sitharamaraju (ASR) district at around 1.30 a.m. on Monday.

The bus was going from Bhavanipatna in Odisha to Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, three persons, identified as Dhanaveswara Dalapathi (24), Jeethu Harijan (5) and two-year-old Suvena Harijan, died on the spot.

“Two more persons—a boy and a 30-year-old man—succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam in Telangana,” Rampachodavaram OSD K. Krishnakanth told The Hindu, adding that the identities of the two persons were yet to be ascertained.

“Three people who died on the spot and four injured persons belong to Odisha. The dead bodies have been sent to Chintoor government hospital for post-mortem,” said Chintoor Sub-Inspector B. Yadagiri.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the government hospital. The police have registered a case and the investigation is on.