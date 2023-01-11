ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Five held on charge of peddling ganja in Kadapa

January 11, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - KADAPA

30 kg of ganja, 3 cars, 7 fake notes of ₹500 denomination seized from their possession

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan inspecting the seized ganja and counterfeit currency notes in Kadapa on Thursday. Additional SP (Admin) Tushar Dudi is also seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Kadapa police have arrested five persons for peddling ganja and also for circulating counterfeit currency notes in Mydukur rural and Duvvuru areas on Thursday.

The police seized 30 kg of ganja, three cars, five mobile phones and seven fake notes of ₹500 denomination from their possession.

A team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi arrested the gang when they were transacting in ganja near Gudipadu sub-station in Duvvur police limits.

The accused were identified as M. Naveen Krishna(36) of Chagallu in West Godavari district, Gollapalli Hari(38) of Rudravaram in Kurnool district, Bugga Baba Fakruddin(21) of Chagalamarri in Nandyal district, Gurrala Muni Reddy(40) of Duvvuru and J. Nadipi Obulesu(34) of Alamur in Kurnool district.

Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan, who produced the five persons and the seized material at a media conference in Kadapa on Thursday, said that they were involved in similar offences in the past and had several cases booked in various police limits.

He appreciated Mydukur Deputy Superintendent Vamsidhar Goud and his teams for the arrest.

