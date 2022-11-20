Andhra Pradesh: Five held for smuggling ganja in Palamaner mandal, 4 kg of the contraband seized

The Palamaner sub-division police on Saturday arrested five persons for smuggling ganja and seized 4 kg of the contraband and three motorbikes from their possession at Kaluvapalle village of Palamaner mandal.
Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy told the media that on being informed about the movement of a five-member gang, a special party rushed to the residence of one suspect, Kummari Rajendra (67), at Kaluvapalle village and conducted raids leading to the arrest of five persons.
The arrested persons are identified as Kummari Rajendra, Shaik Moin Basha(32) of V. Kota town, Amarnath Reddy(33) of Baireddipalle, Abbas(38) and Naveed Ahmed (35) of Gudiyattam of Vellore district in Tamil Nadu.
According to Palamaner police, Rajendra made an acquaintance with ganja peddlers at Rajamahendravaram recently. On coming to know that he could sell a kg of ganja at ₹10,000 in rural parts of Chittoor, he formed a gang with four others and sold the contraband to some people.
A case was registered and further investigation on.
