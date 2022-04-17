Andhra Pradesh: Five held for ‘manufacturing’ arrack
SEB and police officials conduct raids in tribal hamlets
The teams of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the Tiruvuru police conducted raids in tribal hamlets in the limits of NTR Police Commissionerate on Sunday and arrested five persons on charge of manufacturing arrack.
The team led by SEB Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Moka Sathi Babu and Tiruvuru ACP K.V.V.N.V. Prasad conducted raids in Reddygudem, A. Konduru and Gampalagudem mandals.
“Arrack manufacturing units were destroyed in Gollamandala, Paltia, Cheemalapadu, Repudi and other hamlets,” Mr. Sathi Babu said.
NTR Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said that about 100 litres of country-made liquor, 8,300 litres of jaggery wash were destroyed. The Police and SEB officials registered 13 cases, he added.
