Andhra Pradesh: Five arrested for forcing minor into prostitution

The Bhavanipuram police arrested five persons, including two women, for allegedly forcing a 15-year-old into flesh trade and sexually assaulting the victim.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested V. Bhagya Lakshmi alias Bhanu, V. Bhargavi alias Bujji, Ch. Srinivas, V. Gopi and P. Venkata Ravi Kumar.

The girl was sent for medical examination and her condition is stated to be stable, said Bhavanipuram CI K. Mahender on Tuesday.

The minor, who was from a disturbed family, was staying with her aunt. She was engaged for work in a bangles shop in the city. However, the accused allegedly lured her into flesh trade and raped her, the CI said.

A case under Section 376 IPC (Rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, have been registered against the accused. Police produced the accused in court and were sent to judicial remand, Mr. Mahender added.