Andhra Pradesh: Fishermen roll up their sleeves as two-month ban ends

With forecast of good rains this monsoon season, they hope for a good catch

A group of fishermen from Kothapatnam village in Prakasam district venturing into the sea on Thursday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Bubbling with enthusiasm, fishermen from across south coastal Andhra Pradesh region ventured into the sea, as the two-month ban on fishing by mechanised boats ended on Wednesday midnight.

After offering prayers to the sea god, fishermen began their voyage in more than 3,800 motorised boats from across the coastal villages in the region, hoping for a good catch, coinciding with the onset of southwest monsoon.

Some of them ventured into the sea on Wednesday itself, while a majority of them began their voyage only on Thursday. “We ventured into the sea on Wednesday. We netted not only fish but also tiger prawns. Good rain predicted during the southwest monsoon means good catch,” said a group of fishermen from Kothapatnam village on their return to the shore on Thursday.

More than 15,000 fishermen were provided with ₹10,000 each under the ’YSR Matsyakara Bharosa’ scheme in the region. They utlised the two-month ban period to mend their nets and overhaul their boats. Some of them worked in salt pans, while others got work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

A section of the fishermen, who were not provided with compensation for various reasons, was unhappy. The names of over 3,000 fishermen were weeded out as one or more family members were benefitted by a host of welfare schemes implemented by the Union and State governments.

Compensation

“Around 200 fishermen in Prakasam district did not get compensation for no valid reasons,” alleged fishermen’s leader Prabhu Prakash Naidu.

Enquiries with the fisheries officials revealed that they did not get the benefits due to technical issues such as non-linking of Aadhaar card and cellphone with their bank accounts. ‘‘We will help the fishermen to complete the linking process,” said Prakasam Fisheries Joint Director A. Chandrasekhar Reddy.

Only six fishermen per mechanised boats were eligible for compensation, he added.

The annual ban has been clamped in the larger interest of fishermen and conservation of marine resources, explained Fisheries Nellore District Joint Director M. Nageswara Rao. It was for the first time after district reorganisation, Rayalaseema had got access to the sea through Sullurpeta and Gudur Assembly segments with a 60-km coastline. Nellore district now has 120 km coastline, while Prakasam district has it in 50 km.

Meanwhile, a group of fishermen from Madanuru village in Prakasam district pressed for a hike in compensation to at least ₹15,000, taking into account the price rise.