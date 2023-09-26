Andhra Pradesh: Fishermen rescue 60-yr-old man who jumped into Godavari from bridge in Rajamahendravaram

September 26, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The fishermen on Tuesday rescued a 60-year-old man reportedly after he jumped into the Godavari from the Road-cum-Rail bridge in Rajamahendravaram city. The fishermen have sighted the elderly man immediately after he jumped into the river and rescued him on their boats.

In an official release, East Godavari Superintendent of Police P. Jagadeesh has said that the fishermen handed over the elderly man to the local police who later admitted him to the nearby hospital.

The elderly man’s health condition is stable. However, the apparent reasons for the extreme step are yet to be ascertained. Those who are struggling with suicidal tendencies could dial East Godavari police at 9397914952.

